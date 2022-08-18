Tcwp LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,266,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,041,000 after acquiring an additional 363,750 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 146,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 50,182 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IDV opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

