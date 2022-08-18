Tcwp LLC Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $239.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.33.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 46.14%.
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
