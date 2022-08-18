Tcwp LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,232,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY opened at $91.07 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $77.12 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.06.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

