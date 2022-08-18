Tcwp LLC Purchases New Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $1,353,602.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,806,849.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $1,353,602.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,806,849.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,224,107. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $113.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $98.54 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

