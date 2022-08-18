Tcwp LLC Purchases Shares of 2,025 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,025 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,292,021,000 after buying an additional 183,501 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after buying an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Applied Materials by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,013 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $106.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.