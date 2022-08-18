Tcwp LLC Takes $135,000 Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 185,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 618,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after buying an additional 76,752 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 202,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35.

