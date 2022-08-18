Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $160.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.03.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $139.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.39 and a 200-day moving average of $136.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $382.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

