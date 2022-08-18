The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives GBX 4,783.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,783.75 ($57.80).
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKG. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,450 ($53.77) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,665 ($56.37) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,535 ($66.88) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.
The Berkeley Group Price Performance
BKG stock opened at GBX 3,958 ($47.83) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 929.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 3.16. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,490 ($42.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,232 ($63.22). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,973 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,996.71.
The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend
Insider Transactions at The Berkeley Group
In other news, insider William Jackson purchased 16,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,657 ($44.19) per share, with a total value of £590,532.36 ($713,548.04).
About The Berkeley Group
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
