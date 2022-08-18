The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 1.5 %

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 170.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at $674,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Articles

