The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,583,000 after purchasing an additional 214,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,676,126,000 after purchasing an additional 158,358 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 879,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $368,524,000 after purchasing an additional 135,506 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,846 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $139,443,000 after purchasing an additional 133,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 331,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,777,000 after purchasing an additional 127,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

NYSE:COO opened at $329.07 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $284.01 and a one year high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.45.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.67.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

