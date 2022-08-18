The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $15.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.50 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FLNC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.44.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

FLNC opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $39.40.

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fluence Energy news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold bought 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $854,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,438,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,367,000. Finally, LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,592,000.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

