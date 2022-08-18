The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $353.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.02. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,910,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,817,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,910,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,817,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,192,483 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,117 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

