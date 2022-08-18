The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at $38,808,828.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at $38,808,828.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,168,331.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock opened at $230.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.17. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $231.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

