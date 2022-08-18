The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Hershey by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hershey by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 4.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 11.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Hershey by 57.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $230.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.17. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,007.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Recommended Stories

