The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Major Shareholder Sells $103,810.49 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $103,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,621,231 shares in the company, valued at $97,320,269.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $166,581.00.

NASDAQ TOIIW opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.64. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oncology Institute stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOIIW Get Rating ) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oncology Institute were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.

