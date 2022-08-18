TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

TXMD opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $43.36.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

