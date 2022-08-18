TheStreet Lowers Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Omaha from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Boston Omaha Stock Down 3.0 %

Boston Omaha stock opened at $27.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $827.68 million, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04. Boston Omaha has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

