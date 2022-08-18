Topline Capital Management, Ll Sells 129,352 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 129,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $223,778.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,196,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,766.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 144,042 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $243,430.98.
Usio Stock Performance
NASDAQ:USIO opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.50. Usio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $8.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Usio
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on USIO. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Usio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Usio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.
About Usio
Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.
