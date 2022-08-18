Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 103.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Veritex were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter valued at about $364,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter valued at about $22,940,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 5.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VBTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Veritex Stock Performance

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.70.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $94.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 35.73%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 29.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Terry Earley acquired 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $193,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,806.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terry Earley bought 1,180 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

