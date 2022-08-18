Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 23,719 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,719 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock opened at $91.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.92 and a 200 day moving average of $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $101.12.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on OC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.