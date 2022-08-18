ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, August 19th.
ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($14.04) EPS for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 58.14% and a negative return on equity of 81.11%. The business had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter.
ToughBuilt Industries Trading Up 10.9 %
Shares of TBLT opened at $5.28 on Thursday. ToughBuilt Industries has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $92.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.94.
ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.
