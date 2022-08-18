ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, August 19th.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($14.04) EPS for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 58.14% and a negative return on equity of 81.11%. The business had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter.

ToughBuilt Industries Trading Up 10.9 %

Shares of TBLT opened at $5.28 on Thursday. ToughBuilt Industries has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $92.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.94.

Institutional Trading of ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 265.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 44,573 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 387.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,465,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,411 shares during the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

