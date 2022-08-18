TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $2.00.
TPCO Trading Down 0.7 %
TPCO stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. TPCO has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $4.12.
TPCO Company Profile
