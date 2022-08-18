TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $2.00.

TPCO Trading Down 0.7 %

TPCO stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. TPCO has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $4.12.

TPCO Company Profile

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, capsules, tinctures, topicals, and body care products.

