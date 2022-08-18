TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives $33.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TPG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TPG to $33.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TPG to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPG. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at about $4,816,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in TPG during the first quarter worth about $648,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPG during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in TPG during the first quarter worth about $22,605,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in TPG during the first quarter worth about $3,014,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

TPG Stock Down 0.9 %

TPG Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ TPG opened at $32.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TPG has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

