Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,135 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,348 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPB opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.54. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

