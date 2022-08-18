Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,135 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.
NYSE:CPB opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.54. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.37.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
