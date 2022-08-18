Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,475 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OGN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 648.2% in the 4th quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 87,202 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 1,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on OGN shares. Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 1.0 %

OGN stock opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.47. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.