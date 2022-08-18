Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 228 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 239,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,492 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Globant by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOB. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.29.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $229.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 87.55 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.33. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

