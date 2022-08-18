Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 2,698 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,701,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,579 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 696.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,551,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,026 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,966,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,082,000 after acquiring an additional 382,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,311,000 after acquiring an additional 47,781 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 54.1% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,823,000 after acquiring an additional 799,732 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE LW opened at $82.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.53%.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $755,709 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

