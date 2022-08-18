Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 353 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $130.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 0.66. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

