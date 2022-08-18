Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 505 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3,118.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1,208.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 54,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.
LAMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Shares of LAMR opened at $103.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day moving average of $103.40. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $124.32.
Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
