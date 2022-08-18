Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 763 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,263,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,434 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,532,000 after acquiring an additional 436,440 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6,010.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 304,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 299,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,308,000 after acquiring an additional 224,256 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,543,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,032,000 after acquiring an additional 187,146 shares during the period.
CDAY opened at $67.75 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
