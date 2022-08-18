Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,114 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 1,297.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 479,211 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $17,803,000 after buying an additional 444,924 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 10,585.7% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

TPR opened at $37.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

