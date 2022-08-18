Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAZZ stock opened at $157.60 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,315,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $342,848.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,315,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,235 shares of company stock worth $7,779,749. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

