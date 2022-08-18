Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2022

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFTGet Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,214 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lyft were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Lyft from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.84.

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $57.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

