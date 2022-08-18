Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,214 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lyft were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ LYFT opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $57.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.82.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
