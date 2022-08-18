Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 446.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiagen stock opened at $48.05 on Thursday. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $41.32 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.73.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

