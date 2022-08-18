Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 729,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Z has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $210,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $550,364 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ Z opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $104.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

