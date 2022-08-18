Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.17 Million Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4,289.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,158.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at $19,950,945.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

WAL stock opened at $86.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $68.41 and a twelve month high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

