Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.23 Million Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 628,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,562,000 after acquiring an additional 418,990 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 527,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,951,000 after acquiring an additional 378,826 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,377,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,360,000 after acquiring an additional 235,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 280.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 309,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,395,000 after acquiring an additional 228,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

NBIX stock opened at $104.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.41. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 954.09 and a beta of 0.58. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $109.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

