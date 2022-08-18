Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $64.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AOS. William Blair lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

