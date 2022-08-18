Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.71 Million Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,707,000 after buying an additional 119,545 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.4% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 5.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.86.

NYSE GL opened at $103.42 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.50.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,800 shares of company stock worth $1,411,612 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

