Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.11 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,135,000 after purchasing an additional 382,339 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,054,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,362,000 after buying an additional 179,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,927,000 after buying an additional 1,088,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,418,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,318,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,532,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,573,000 after buying an additional 29,862 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $76.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.42 and a 200-day moving average of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

