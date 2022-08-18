Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 8,408 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,241,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,602 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,218,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,136,000 after purchasing an additional 37,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,961 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Insider Activity

Sealed Air Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $58.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.98. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $54.51 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

