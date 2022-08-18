Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the first quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lear in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 81.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $359,337.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,387.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $99,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,387.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,383 shares of company stock worth $3,721,770 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LEA opened at $146.19 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $118.38 and a 52-week high of $195.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.87.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEA. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lear to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

