Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,268,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,385,000 after buying an additional 622,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,887,000 after buying an additional 44,422 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,643,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after buying an additional 234,351 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,781,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after buying an additional 36,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,584,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,952,000 after buying an additional 990,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSTG. Bank of America lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

