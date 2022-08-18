Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 627 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,920,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $41,028.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $136.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.81. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.71 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

