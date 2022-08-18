Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 3321693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TV shares. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.10 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.27.

Trevali Mining Stock Down 6.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61. The company has a market cap of C$20.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.93.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$117.95 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Trevali Mining Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

