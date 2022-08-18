Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Sells $130,202.10 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
TWLO stock opened at $81.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.44. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.14 and a 52-week high of $373.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $384,675,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $200,903,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Twilio by 450.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,429,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,828,000 after buying an additional 1,170,237 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 631.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after buying an additional 1,004,500 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
