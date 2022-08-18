Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Sells $130,202.10 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO stock opened at $81.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.44. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.14 and a 52-week high of $373.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. Atlantic Securities cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Twilio to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $384,675,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $200,903,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Twilio by 450.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,429,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,828,000 after buying an additional 1,170,237 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 631.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after buying an additional 1,004,500 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.