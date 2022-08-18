U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

