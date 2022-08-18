UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,626,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,130,603,000 after acquiring an additional 128,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UGI by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,901,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,915,000 after acquiring an additional 844,167 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in UGI by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,725,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,035,000 after acquiring an additional 119,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,562,000 after buying an additional 307,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,549,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,345,000 after buying an additional 482,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UGI

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UGI Trading Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.87. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

See Also

