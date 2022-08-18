UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) Insider Michael Ayre Acquires 50,000 Shares

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Rating) insider Michael Ayre bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($47,124.21).

UK Commercial Property REIT Trading Down 1.7 %

UKCM opened at GBX 75.70 ($0.91) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £983.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.67. UK Commercial Property REIT Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 71.95 ($0.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 95.80 ($1.16). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 82.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74.

Get UK Commercial Property REIT alerts:

UK Commercial Property REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a GBX 2.77 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.