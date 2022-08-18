Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,267,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,330,000 after buying an additional 962,570 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,588,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,838,000 after buying an additional 148,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Unilever by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,735,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,916,000 after buying an additional 157,679 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UL opened at $47.65 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $56.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

